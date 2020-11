Watch Live: NYC mayor speaks as fate of schools hangs in balance

▶ Watch Video: CBSN New York

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is holding a COVID-19 press conference as the fate of city schools hangs in the balance. As CBS New York reports, the city is teetering on the brink of a second wave of coronavirus infection, but it hasn’t been bad enough to close the schools — yet.

New York City schools remained open on Wednesday and will stay open unless the infection rate in the city gets to 3%. On Tuesday, the citywide rate was 2.74%.

City leaders are in talks with the state, however, to keep schools open even if the positivity rate across the city continues to rise.

The infection rate in the city is not increasing at the same pace as the rest of the country, but there’s still cause for concern as the holidays approach and colder weather begins to set in.

The NYPD says it will not be breaking up family Thanksgiving gatherings that are not in compliance, but people are encouraged to keep gatherings very small and wear masks as much as possible inside with visitors.

