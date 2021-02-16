Watch Live: Norah O'Donnell interviews Bill Gates

▶ Watch Video: CBSN 2

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates will be interviewed by CBS “Evening News” anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell on Tuesday for CBSN. The two will discuss climate change, the coronavirus vaccine and more.

Gates, the founder of Microsoft, is promoting his new book, “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need,” and has warned for years about the need to be prepared for a pandemic.

February 16, 2021

In a recent interview with Anderson Cooper for “60 Minutes,” Gates warned that unprecedented levels of scientific breakthroughs, technological innovations and global cooperation are needed in the next 30 years to prevent a catastrophic rise in temperatures.

“It’s not easy. But hey, we have 30 years,” Gates said, adding that innovations are needed in every aspect of life from manufacturing, agriculture, transportation to combat the crisis.

Gates has invested $2 billion of his own money into new green technologies and has recruited other billionaires, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, to make similar investments. He also said he pays about $7 million each year to offset his own carbon footprint, which refers to the total greenhouse gas emissions caused by a person or entity.

“If people think it’s easy, they’re wrong. If people think it’s impossible, they’re wrong,” Gates said of people needing to change almost every aspect of their lives to stave off climate change. “It’s possible. But it’ll be the most amazing thing mankind has ever done.”

