Watch Live: New York Governor Cuomo gives COVID-19 update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is giving a COVID-19 update Tuesday and making an announcement, after the highly transmissible new strain of the coronavirus was detected in upstate New York.

The state’s first confirmed diagnosis of the contagious new strain was detected in Saratoga Springs. The man who tested positive is affiliated with a jewelry store there. The family told CBS New York the business has been closed for 10 days and anybody who was sick has since recovered.

How to watch Cuomo’s COVID-19 update today

“He did not travel recently, so this suggests that it’s in the community,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

Experts say there’s no evidence the new strain is resistant to the vaccines, and the infections are no more severe. But Cuomo said since it is more transmissible it could lead to more cases and more hospitalizations.

“If a hospital capacity is threatened in a region, then that region would have to close down,” Cuomo said.

