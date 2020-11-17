Watch Live: Minnesota governor calls for action amid COVID-19 spike

▶ Watch Video: CBSN Minnesota

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is addressing state residents Tuesday for a second day in a row. He is expected to highlight the seriousness of COVID-19 and call on people to take action to protect themselves and those they love from the virus.

He is scheduled to speak with public health professionals and Minnesotans impacted by the virus at 2 p.m. local time (3 p.m. Eastern).

New restrictions went into effect in the state on Friday. Indoor and outdoor private social gatherings are now limited to no more than 10 people from a maximum of three households. Bars and restaurants are limited to 50% capacity both indoors and outdoors with a maximum of 150 people. Dine-in service ends at 10 p.m. although delivery after that time can continue.

More than 231,000 virus cases have now been confirmed in the state over 2,900 people have died. A record 8,703 new cases were reported in one day over the weekend.

“COVID-19 is quickly spreading across Minnesota, and it’s impacting our hospitals, schools, and child care centers,” the state’s health department said Monday. “Now, more than ever, it’s important to mask up, stay at least 6 feet from others, and stay home if you can.”

