Watch Live: Minnesota governor announces new COVID-19 restrictions

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is expected to announce Wednesday that gyms will have to close starting Friday and restaurants and bars will have to go to take-out only. He’s also expected to pause youth sports and high school sports beginning Saturday, CBS Minnesota reports.

Further details on the restrictions are expected in the governor’s announcement at 6 p.m. local time (7 p.m. ET).

How to watch Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announce new COVID-19 restrictions today

What: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announces new COVID-19 restrictions in response to virus surge

Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Time: 6 p.m. local time (7 p.m. Eastern)

Location: Minnesota

Minnesota Online stream: Live on CBSN Minnesota in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

The expected restrictions come days after other state measures went into effect, targeting social gatherings among young people. Indoor and outdoor private social gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people from a maximum of three households, and bars and restaurants are limited to 50% capacity both indoors and outdoors with a maximum of 150 people.

Walz said Tuesday that he had no choice but to impose the restrictions because the current increase in COVID-19 cases in the state is unsustainable.

Over the last few weeks, there’s been a surge of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota, with daily case records broken every few days. In just the last week, four days have seen daily new case numbers over 7,000.

The state reported on Tuesday nearly 6,000 more COVID-19 cases and 26 more deaths. Meanwhile, more than 1,600 people are hospitalized with the virus — the highest number since the pandemic began.

Health officials are urging Minnesotans to limit Thanksgiving celebrations to their own households.

