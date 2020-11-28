Watch Live: L.A. County Health Department holds media briefing

▶ Watch Video: CBSN

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will be holding a media briefing as the county’s stay-at-home order, the strictest in California, goes into effect. As of Friday, the five-day average number of new coronavirus cases is 4,751.

The new restrictions prohibit most public and private gatherings, except for faith based services and protests, which are constitutionally protected rights. Restaurants, bars, breweries and wineries remain closed for in-person dining and drinking, they can remain open for take-out services only.

The new restrictions are set to start Monday and will be in effect until December 20.

How to watch L.A. County Health Department briefing

What : Barbara Ferrer, PHD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director, will hold a briefing

Date: Saturday, November 28

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Location: Los Angeles, California

Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

Dr. Daisy Dodd, an infectious disease specialist with Kaiser Permanente, told CBS Los Angeles that these types of precautions will “definitely slow down the transmission of the virus.”

She said the surge in new COVID-19 cases has strained healthcare providers in coronavirus units, emergency rooms and medical offices.

“This virus is not gonna go away,” Dodd said. “We have to do what we have to do to protect ourselves and those around us.”