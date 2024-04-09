Watch Live: James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of Oxford High School shooter, to be sentenced

▶ Watch Video: CBS News Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the Oxford High School shooter, will be sentenced on Tuesday after a jury found them guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the November 2021 shooting that claimed the lives of four students and injured several others.

Oakland County Judge Cheryl Matthews will determine the sentencing. Prosecutors are seeking 10 to 15 years in prison for the parents.

READ: James and Jennifer Crumbley: Everything leading up to the sentencing for parents of Oxford High School shooter

CBS News Detroit will stream live coverage of the sentencing beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Victims will have the opportunity to provide statements at the sentencing hearing.

On Feb. 6, Jennifer Crumbley was found guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting where her son killed four students, Justin Shilling, Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, and Hana St. Juliana, and injured seven other people on Nov. 30, 2021.

Jennifer Crumbley was the first parent in the U.S. to go on trial in a mass school shooting carried out by their child.

The mother and her defense attorney, Shannon Smith, have asked that she be sentenced to house arrest and that Jennifer Crumbley live in Smith’s guest house, which is less than 10 miles from Oxford High School.

READ: Jennifer Crumbley wants to live in attorney’s guest house during her sentence, prosecutors say

On March 14, James Crumbley was found guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter after a nearly week-long trial.

READ: James Crumbley wasn’t threatening prosecutor Karen McDonald, he was just venting, attorney says

James Crumbley and his defense attorney, Mariell Lehman, have asked that he be sentenced to time served.

How to watch

CBS News Detroit

CBS News app

Pluto TV

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV