Watch Live: Illinois governor gives COVID-19 update

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s is giving a COVID-19 update Tuesday, after the state set a new record for cases and reached a new high for testing, with more than 100,000 virus tests in the past day.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported a record 12,623 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, topping the old daily case record of 12,438 reported on Saturday. IDPH also reported 79 additional deaths, the second most reported in one day since mid-June, CBS Chicago reports.

How to watch Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 update

What: Illinois Governor JB Pritzker gives COVID-19 update

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker gives COVID-19 update Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Tuesday, November 10, 2020 Time: 2:30 p.m. local time (3:30 p.m. ET)

2:30 p.m. local time (3:30 p.m. ET) Online stream: Live on CBSN Chicago in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

The state has now surpassed 500,000 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate stands at 12%, three times higher than it was one month ago.

On Monday, Governor Pritzker said new daily cases of COVID-19 are up 380% since October 1, and hospitalizations and deaths per day are up more than 150% during that time.

As of Monday night, 4,742 coronavirus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, including 911 patients in the ICU and 399 on ventilators. That’s the most COVID patients in the hospital since early May, the most virus patients in the ICU since late May, and the most COVID patients on ventilators since early June.

