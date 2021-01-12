Watch Live: House debates measure calling on Pence to activate 25th Amendment

▶ Watch Video: CBSN 3

Washington — The House of Representatives is meeting Tuesday to debate a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to convene the Cabinet and remove President Trump from office under the 25th Amendment.

House Democrats unveiled the measure from Congressman Jamie Raskin of Maryland in the wake of the violent assault last week on the U.S. Capitol. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer sought unanimous consent to pass the resolution, but Republican Congressman Alex Mooney of West Virginia objected, blocking the move.

The House will now take up the measure in regular order.

Since the assault on the Capitol last week, Democrats have moved swiftly with efforts to remove Mr. Trump from office, arguing his repeated unfounded claims the election was stolen and heated rhetoric during a rally just before the attack incited the violence on January 6. Appearing at the event on the Ellipse near the White House, Mr. Trump urged supporters in attendance to “fight like hell.”

The resolution from Raskin orders Pence to use his powers under the 25th Amendment to convene and mobilize the Cabinet to declare that Mr. Trump is “unable to successfully discharge the duties and powers of his office” and assume the duties of the office as acting president. The House is expected to vote on the measure later Tuesday, and Pence would have 24 hours to respond once it is approved by the Democrat-led House.

In addition to the resolution, Democrats have also introduced an article of impeachment charging Mr. Trump with “incitement of insurrection.” Spearheaded by Democratic Congressmen Ted Lieu of California, David Cicilline of Rhode Island and Raskin, the article has the backing of at least 210 House Democrats.

“President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of government,” the article of impeachment states. “He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a co-equal branch of government. He thereby betrayed his trust as president, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.”

The House is expected to meet Wednesday to consider the article of impeachment.