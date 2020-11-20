Watch Live: Georgia Secretary of State's office gives election update

▶ Watch Video: CBSN

Georgia Secretary of State’s office is holding a news conference Friday after the state’s hand recount was completed and President-elect Joe Biden’s victory there was reaffirmed. The hand recount upheld the original outcome produced by the machine tally of votes cast, according to a statement from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger.

“Georgia’s historic first statewide audit reaffirmed that the state’s new secure paper ballot voting system accurately counted and reported results,” Raffensberger said in a statement Thursday. “This is a credit to the hard work of our county and local elections officials who moved quickly to undertake and complete such a momentous task in a short period of time.”

The hand recount was part of an audit that is required by a new state law. It is not connected to any suspected problems with the results of this election or an official recount request. The law requires the audit to be completed before the counties’ results can be certified by the state, which must be done by Friday.

