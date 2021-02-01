Watch Live: Federal public health officials discuss COVID-19 response

▶ Watch Video: CBSN

Washington — Members of the White House COVID-19 response team and federal public health officials are holding a press briefing on the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic, as President Joe Biden and a group of Senate Republicans are poised to meet to discuss a COVID-19 emergency relief package.

Participants in the briefing, which will take place virtually, include:

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical advisor to the president

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force Chair

Andy Slavitt, senior advisor to the White House COVID-19 Response Team

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

How to watch the press briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials

What: The White House COVID-19 Response Team and federal public health officials hold a press briefing

When: Monday, February 1

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Location: Virtual

January was the deadliest month of the pandemic, and the death toll from COVID-19 stands at more than 441,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. The Biden administration projects another 90,000 Americans will die in the next four weeks.

While Mr. Biden has taken steps to ramp up distribution of vaccine doses to the states, he continues to urge Americans to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. New coronavirus strains detected in three countries, the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil, have been reported in the U.S., and Fauci warned last week cases of the new variants could outnumber cases of the earlier strain.

Mr. Biden has put forth a $1.9 trillion economic rescue plan to combat the economic fallout from the pandemic and boost testing and vaccine distribution. The cost of the president’s plan, however, has been met with skepticism from Senate Republicans, and a group of 10 GOP senators are set to meet with Mr. Biden on Monday evening to discuss their own proposal.

The plan from the Republicans totals $600 billion, Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana told Fox News in an interview Sunday, and includes more targeted direct payments to Americans. Democratic leaders in Congress, meanwhile, are preparing to take the first step this week in a legislative process that would allow for Mr. Biden’s coronavirus relief package to pass without Republican support.