Watch Live: Family of Andrew Brown Jr. holds press conference

▶ Watch Video: CBSN

The family of Andrew Brown Jr., a 42-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by law enforcement this week, is holding a press conference in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, on Saturday at 3 p.m. Authorities have said that Brown was shot and killed while deputies were serving warrants.

Few details are known about the shooting, but an eyewitness said that deputies fired shots at Brown as he attempted to drive away from the scene.

How to watch Brown’s family speak today

What : The family of Andrew Brown Jr. addresses the public in a press conference

Date: Saturday, April 24, 2021

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Elizabeth City, North Carolina

Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Elizabeth City officials, according to Mayor Bettier Parker, said that they were preparing for protests there to continue, and so far have not made any arrests as a result of the fatal shooting that involved deputies who are separate from the city’s police force.

Seven North Carolina Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office deputies have been placed on leave.

Residents and officials are calling for body camera footage to be released.

Contributing: The Associated Press. Note: Streaming plans are subject to change