Watch Live: Education secretary to join daily White House briefing

▶ Watch Video: CBSN

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona is joining White House press secretary Jen Psaki for her daily briefing Wednesday, following an Education Department announcement that schools will receive $122 billion in COVID-19 relief.

“This pandemic has taken an extraordinary toll on students, parents, educators, and schools, and we know that our schools, students, and communities need help now to reopen safely and quickly, and to stay open,” Cardona said in a statement Wednesday about the funding. “These funds from the American Rescue Plan and the extraordinary steps the Department is taking to get these resources to states quickly will allow schools to invest in mitigation strategies to get students back in the classroom and stay there, and address the many impacts this pandemic has had on students-especially those disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.”

How to watch today’s White House press briefing

What: Education Secretary Miguel Cardona joins White House press secretary Jen Psaki at her daily briefing

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona joins White House press secretary Jen Psaki at her daily briefing Date: Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Wednesday, March 17, 2021 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Location: T he White House

he White House Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

State educational agencies will start to receive the emergency funding, part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan stimulus, this month. The money will help schools pay for personal protective equipment, improve ventilation, fund summer and afterschool programs, avoid layoffs and pay for Wi-Fi hotspots and devices for students without remote connectivity, among other uses, the announcement states.

Schools are also slated to receive $10 billion that the Centers for Disease Control will give states for coronavirus testing for K-12 teachers, staff and students.

President Joe Biden has announced that the administration’s goal is for the majority of K-8 schools to return to in-person learning in the first 100 days of his term.

Emily Oster, an economics professor at Brown University, said Wednesday on CBSN “there is a lot of really reassuring information parents can look to when thinking about returning their kids to school.”

“We have increasing, large amounts of data showing that schools have reopened safely, we have detailed contact tracing data showing that we are not seeing spread in schools when they are opened,” she said.

She told CBSN that data is for when schools are taking steps like mandating masks and increasing ventilation.

She pointed to increasing teacher and staff vaccinations as a positive indication that “we can get kids back into school soon, and should.”

The administration has announced a daylong summit on schools reopening next week, which Cardonas has said will allow educators to connect and share best practices.

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change