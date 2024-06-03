Watch Live: Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies today before Republican-led House panel

▶ Watch Video: CBS News Live 2

Washington — Dr. Anthony Fauci is set to testify on Monday before a Republican-led House panel investigating the origins of COVID-19 and the government’s pandemic response, in a widely anticipated hearing where the intense partisan divide over the pandemic is likely to be once again on display.

The hearing marks Fauci’s first public appearance on Capitol Hill since leaving government in 2022, where he served as the chief medical advisor to President Biden and as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Fauci, who was revered by the left and denigrated by the right during the pandemic, is expected to be grilled by Republicans on the the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic committee during Monday’s hearing.

Last week, the committee released transcripts from a closed-door interview conducted with Fauci in January that it said has been a “critical component” to the committee’s investigations into the origins of the virus, government policies during the pandemic and improvements to the U.S. public health system. The interview lasted 14 hours over the course of two days

At the time of the interview, the panel’s chairman, Rep. Brad Wenstrup of Ohio, told CBS News that the interview and the exchanges were cordial and professional.

But GOP committee staff concluded in a memo of key takeaways that the lab leak theory about where the virus originated is “not a conspiracy theory,” pointing to comments from Fauci during the interview that it “could be a lab leak or it could be a natural occurrence,” though he noted that he believes the evidence he’s seen suggests to him that it’s more likely a natural occurrence.

The memo also claimed that certain pandemic policies lacked supporting scientific evidence, like the guidance to maintain a six-foot distance from others, vaccine mandates and masks for children.

Fauci’s testimony, along with the closed-door interview, are expected to be included among the subcommittee’s final report on its investigation, which will come late this year.