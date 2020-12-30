      Weather Alert

Watch live: Colorado governor gives update on new COVID-19 variant case

News Desk
Dec 30, 2020 @ 12:38pm

▶ Watch Video: CBSN 3

Colorado Governor Jared Polis is holding a news conference after his state reported the first confirmed case of the United Kingdom-identified variant of COVID-19 in the United States. 

The press appearance comes a day after the Colorado State Laboratory confirmed the a case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7. and informed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Studies suggest that this strain of the virus is more highly transmissible, although health officials believe current COVID-19 vaccines should still work to protect against it. 

“Today we discovered Colorado’s first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, the same variant discovered in the UK,” Polis said Tuesday on Twitter. “The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority and we will monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely.”

Polis and his partner tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Popular Posts
A Look at Holiday Decor Around the Great Lakes Bay Region
Saginaw Man Arrested for Child Pornography
Bishop Gruss Christmas Mass Airs On WNEM-TV
Buena Vista Township Police Investigating Early Morning Homicide
Truck Narrowly Misses Residence During Rollover Crash
Sports News