Watch Live: Coast Guard giving updates on missing Titanic sub search

The U.S. Coast Guard is providing an update Wednesday on the search for a sub that went missing while taking five people to the wreckage of the Titanic. Overnight, the agency said a Canadian search plane detected noises underwater in the search area and crews were focused on finding the origin of the sounds.

The sub’s disappearance on Sunday has spurred a massive response from the U.S. and Canada as search crews rush to find the missing group in the north Atlantic Ocean. On Wednesday morning, the Coast Guard said two Canadian coast guard ships and a commercial vessel arrived in the search area.

A Canadian research vessel lost contact with the 21-foot sub an hour and 45 minutes into its dive Sunday morning about 900 nautical miles off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. It was expected to resurface Sunday afternoon.

What : The U.S. Coast Guard is providing an update on the search for a sub that went missing while carrying five people to the wreckage of the Titanic.

: The U.S. Coast Guard is providing an update on the search for a sub that went missing while carrying five people to the wreckage of the Titanic. Date : Wednesday, June 21, 2023

: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time : 1 p.m. Eastern time

: 1 p.m. Eastern time Location : Coast Guard Base Boston

Coast Guard Base Boston

