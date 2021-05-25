Watch Live: Celebration of Life for George Floyd in Minneapolis

▶ Watch Video: CBSN 3

A celebration of George Floyd’s life is being held in downtown Minneapolis on Tuesday, a year after his death at the hands of police sparked worldwide protests and a reckoning on racial justice. The celebration, organized by the George Floyd Memorial Foundation, caps days of marches, rallies and panel discussions to memorialize Floyd and call for federal action on police reform.

The event will “celebrate the life and legacy of George Floyd through black culture, art, history and support of local businesses,” according to a release from the foundation, founded by Floyd’s sister Bridgett Floyd. It will feature musical performances, games and guest appearances.

How to watch the Celebration of Life for George Floyd today

What: Celebration of Life for George Floyd

Celebration of Life for George Floyd Date: Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Tuesday, May 25, 2021 Time: 11 a.m. CT/ 12 p.m. ET — 5 p.m. CT/ 6 p.m. ET

11 a.m. CT/ 12 p.m. ET — 5 p.m. CT/ 6 p.m. ET Location: The Commons, Minneapolis, Minnesota

The Commons, Minneapolis, Minnesota Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

“Something changed here in Minneapolis, May 25, 2020, that galvanized people all across America,” civil rights attorney Ben Crump said at a rally on Sunday. “But not only did it galvanize people across America, it galvanized people across the world to say, ‘We’re better than this.'”

