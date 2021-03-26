Watch Live: Boulder police give update on investigation into mass shooting

▶ Watch Video: CBSN

Boulder police are holding a press conference Friday to give an update on the investigation into Monday’s shooting at a grocery store that killed 10 people. Earlier this week, the accused gunman appeared in a Boulder court for the first time since the rampage, and the district attorney said more charges would be announced in the next two weeks.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold and Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty are expected to speak Friday about the next steps in the court process and crime scene processing, as well as other topics.

What: The Boulder Police Department holds a press conference to give an update on the investigation into Monday’s mass shooting at a Boulder grocery store.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder in the first degree for one of the police officers who responded to the shooting. He did not enter a plea in court on Wednesday. That will come later in the judicial process.

Authorities have not yet released information about a possible motive.

People gather at a candlelight vigil at the Fairview High School in Boulder, Colorado on March 25, 2021, to honor the ten people killed. JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images

