Watch Live: Biden tours Ford electric vehicle plant in Michigan

Dearborn, Michigan — President Biden is heading to Dearborn, Michigan, on Tuesday to visit Ford’s electric vehicle plant as his administration continues to push for alternative forms of energy and transportation.

Ford will preview the new F-150 Lightning, an electric version of its pickup that will be built by United Auto Workers members. Mr. Biden has aligned himself with unions, and is pushing his multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure package, known as the American Jobs Plan. The president will also deliver remarks from the auto plant, known as the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center.

In a fact sheet released Tuesday morning, the White House said the president’s American Jobs Plan would “accelerate our domestic EV industry by driving demand for advanced cars and trucks, reinvigorating our automotive sector and battery manufacturing, deploying a national network of chargers, and advancing our innovation capacity for the next generation of technology.”

“We’re honored to host President Biden at Ford Motor Company and excited to preview for him the new F-150 Lightning and the exciting technologies that made it possible,” said Melissa Miller, manager of government and public policy communications for Ford. “Electrifying America’s best-selling vehicle is a milestone in our country’s transition to cleaner transportation. The F-150 Lightning will be built by UAW workers at an innovative, green plant on the historic Rouge complex in Dearborn, Michigan.”

The visit also comes after a ransomware attack briefly shuttered gas operations at Colonial Pipeline, creating gas shortages and long lines at the pumps across the South.

Michigan swung for Mr. Biden in November, after it was considered a possible swing state that could have gone for him or former President Trump.

Dearborn is a city of under 100,000 people just outside Detroit. Detroit’s population has sunk over the years, in a city that was once the hub of the automobile industry. In 1950, it was the fifth-largest city in the United States with 1.8 million people. It has lost more than 1 million people since then.