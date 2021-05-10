Watch Live: Biden to speak on the economy after disappointing jobs report

▶ Watch Video: CBSN

Washington — President Biden is expected to deliver an address Monday focusing on the U.S. economy after a jobs report reflecting hiring around the country in April fell far short of expectations.

Mr. Biden and top administration officials have acknowledged the nation’s economic recovery from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will be a long haul and have said the April jobs report from the Department of Labor underscores the need for Congress to pass the president’s twin $4 trillion jobs and families plans.

The Labor Department reported Friday that employers in the U.S. added 266,000 jobs in April, far fewer than the 1 million jobs economic forecasters predicted would be created last month. The unemployment rate also rose slightly to 6.1%, from 6%.

While the president said last week the economic recovery from the pandemic is moving in the right direction, Republicans are pointing to federal supplemental jobless benefits, approved as part of Mr. Biden’s coronavirus relief package enacted in March, as the culprit behind the disappointing hiring in April. GOP lawmakers argue the enhanced unemployment aid is providing a disincentive for Americans to return to work, and at least two states, South Carolina and Montana, are moving to end the federal pandemic jobless benefits for their residents among labor shortages.

Administration officials, however, point to ongoing fears about the pandemic and continued challenges with securing child care as the reasons why Americans are staying home. The president has proposed a $1.8 trillion families plan that would provide affordable child care to working families and free preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds.