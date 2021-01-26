Watch Live: Biden to deliver remarks on COVID-19 response

▶ Watch Video: CBSN

Washington — President Joe Biden is delivering remarks Tuesday afternoon on his administration’s efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, one day after he predicted that any American who wants a vaccine will be able to get one by “this spring.”

“I think it’ll be this spring. I think we’ll be able to do that this spring,” Mr. Biden said Monday when a reporter asked him when any American who wants a vaccine should be able to obtain one. “But it’s going to be a logistical challenge that exceeds anything we’ve ever tried in this country. But I think we can do that.”

The new president also increased his hopes for how many doses of the vaccine can be delivered during his first 100 days in office, revising it from 100 million up to 150 million. Dr. Anthony Fauci, now Mr. Biden’s chief medical adviser, said in an interview on “Face the Nation” Sunday that the administration is hoping to exceed its initial goal.

“It’s going to be a challenge,” Fauci said. “I think it was a reasonable goal that was set, we always want to do better than the goal you set, but it is really a floor and not a ceiling.”

Meanwhile, the administration is in the midst of negotiations with Congress to pass a new coronavirus relief bill in the coming weeks. A bipartisan group of senators spoke with administration officials about a possible relief bill on Sunday.