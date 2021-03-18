Watch live: Biden speaks on state of vaccinations

▶ Watch Video: CBSN

President Biden is speaking from the White House on the state of vaccinations Thursday, as the nation nears his goal of 100 million shots in his first 100 days.

The president has said the U.S. will have enough vaccine supply to cover all American adults by the end of May, and has urged states to open eligibility up to all adults by May 1.

The U.S. was already vaccinating roughly 1 million people a day when former President Trump left office and Mr. Biden took office.

How to watch Biden

What: President Biden gives an update on vaccinations

Date: Thursday, March 18, 2021

Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

Location: White House

White House Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

On Thursday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the U.S. is reviewing ways to loan 4 million AstraZeneca doses to Canada and Mexico. The U.S. has not approved the AstraZeneca vaccine for U.S. use.

The U.S. already has three vaccines that are being used under emergency use authorizations from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.