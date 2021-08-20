Watch Live: Biden speaks as Americans and Afghans flee Kabul

▶ Watch Video: CBSN

President Biden is speaking Friday about the evacuation effort in Afghanistan, as American citizens and their families and vulnerable Afghans struggle to flee the country following its takeover by the Taliban.

On Thursday, the U.S. military evacuated 3,000 people from the airport in Kabul on 16 flights, including 350 U.S. citizens, according to the White House. That’s still below the 5,000 to 9,000 per day the Pentagon has said it will be able to fly out of Kabul.

The air base in Qatar where evacuees are arriving has now reached capacity. Bahrain will begin receiving flights from Kabul Friday.

The State Department and Pentagon have been not disclosed how many Americans remained in Afghanistan as the Taliban assumed control of the country, but earlier this week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki estimated there were around 11,000 self-identified Americans.

In Doha, Qatar, where evacuees are being processed, sources described the situation at the facility as hot, increasingly tense, and a “developing humanitarian crisis.”

It remains to be seen if the president will take questions from reporters Friday, something he hasn’t done since August 10, outside of an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos Wednesday. During his interview with Stephanopoulos, the president defended his decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, and suggested that the chaos evident over the past week was inevitable.

“No, I don’t think it could have been handled in a way that, we’re gonna go back in hindsight and look — but the idea that somehow, there’s a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don’t know how that happens,” the president said during the interview. “I don’t know how that happened.”

He also said during the interview that U.S. troops might remain in Afghanistan longer than August 31 if necessary to get Americans out of the country, but emphasized that the goal is to do so by the end of August 31.

The Pentagon said this week it’s working with the Taliban to ensure safe passage of Americans to the airport, admitting the military can’t go out and extract large numbers of people unable to get to the airport themselves or who are afraid to do so.

“I don’t have the capability to go out and extend operations currently into Kabul,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters Wednesday.

— CBS News’ Christina Ruffini contributed reporting.