Watch Live: Biden speaks after briefing from national security teams

President-elect Joe Biden is delivering remarks Monday afternoon, hours after President Trump finally signed a massive government funding bill and coronavirus relief package, the future of which he’d thrust into uncertainty with 11th-hour demands.

Mr. Biden’s comments will follow a briefing from members of his national security and foreign policy agency review teams “on their findings and key challenges that the Biden-Harris administration will inherit,” according to the president-elect’s transition team.

The president-elect has been vocal about the numerous challenges his administration will face once he assumes office, chief among them reversing the economic devastation brought by the coronavirus pandemic and mitigating the spread of the virus.

Mr. Biden will also be tasked with responding to the massive cyberattack that hit numerous government agencies, including the Departments of Energy, State and Treasury.

The perpetrators of the breach, believed to be Russian hackers, infiltrated computer networks through a popular software product from SolarWinds, a Texas-based company that also works with many of the nation’s largest corporations. The full scope of the cyberattack and the damage done remain unclear. Mr. Biden last week condemned Mr. Trump for allowing the breach to occur on his watch and vowed to take it seriously.