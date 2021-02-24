Watch Live: Biden signs executive order on securing supply chains

▶ Watch Video: CBSN

Washington — President Biden will sign an executive order on Wednesday directing federal agencies to conduct a review of supply chains for critical goods, including pharmaceuticals and large capacity batteries.

Mr. Biden has signed a raft of executive orders since taking office last month in an effort to stabilize an economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic. This latest action comes as Congress presses forward with the president’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package, with the goal of passing it by the expiration deadline for several critical relief programs in mid-March.

How to watch Biden sign the executive order

What: President Biden signs an executive order on critical supply chains.

President Biden signs an executive order on critical supply chains. Date: Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 Time: 4:15 p.m. ET

4:15 p.m. ET Location: The White House

The White House Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above or on your mobile streaming device

According to a White House fact sheet on the executive order, the president will direct a 100-day review across federal agencies to address vulnerabilities in the supply chains of pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical agreements, critical minerals including rare earths, semiconductors and advanced packaging, and large capacity batteries such as those used in electric vehicles.

“The 100-day review will identify near term steps the administration can take, including with Congress, to address vulnerabilities in the supply chains for these critical goods,” the fact sheet said.

The order will also order a one-year review of a broader set of supply chains, with a focus on “six key sectors” including the defense industrial base and the public health and biological preparedness industrial base.

“Agencies and Departments are directed to review a variety of risks to supply chains and industrial bases. For example, these reviews must identify critical goods and materials within supply chains, the manufacturing or other capabilities needed to produce those materials, as well as a variety of vulnerabilities created by failure to develop domestic capabilities,” the White House said. Agencies will also be directed to make specific recommendations for improvements.

The fact sheet said that the executive order will “build on bipartisan Congressional action and leadership on this issue,” adding that the administration “will remain in close touch with Congress to solicit recommendations during the review.”

Meanwhile, the House is expected to vote on Mr. Biden’s relief package on Friday. Despite the president’s calls for bipartisanship, the bill is expected to pass along party lines, without any Republican votes.