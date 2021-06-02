Watch Live: Biden pushes vaccination campaign as July 4 deadline nears

▶ Watch Video: CBSN

Washington — President Biden on Wednesday will speak on the nation’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and vaccination efforts ahead of his deadline to have 70% of Americans adults receive at least one dose of their coronavirus vaccine by July 4.

A White House official said that in his remarks, Mr. Biden will deem June a “national month of action” to boost vaccinations by the upcoming holiday and outline an “all-of-America approach” to getting more shots in arms, including by tapping into national organizations, community- and faith-based partners, businesses, social media influencers, celebrities, athletes, colleges, young Americans and scores of volunteers.

The steps announced by the president “will make it even easier to get vaccinated, mobilize the country around vaccine outreach and education efforts, and incentivize vaccination,” the official said.

During the campaign to boost vaccinations, the White House has rolled out partnerships with private-sector companies to make it easier for Americans to get their coronavirus shots. In addition to partnering with ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft to provide free rides to vaccination sites, brewer Anheuser-Busch announced Wednesday it is teaming up with the White House to help meet Mr. Biden’s July 4 vaccination goal.

As part of its “Let’s Grab a Beer” initiative, the company will give Americans of legal drinking age a free beer when the U.S. reaches the White House’s benchmark of 70% of adults partially vaccinated by July 4.

States, too, have rolled out their own initiatives to incentivize residents to get their COVID shots. Ohio health officials reported a spike in people getting their vaccines after Governor Mike DeWine announced the state would award five vaccinated residents $1 million each to boost vaccination rates. West Virginia is giving $100 savings bonds to residents between the ages of 16 and 35 who get their shots, while the first 100,000 Minnesota residents who receive their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine before June 30 will be eligible for rewards.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 62.8% of the U.S. adult population have received at least one dose of their vaccines, while 51.7% of American adults are fully vaccinated. Mr. Biden announced in early May his target of 70% of adults partially vaccinated and 160 million U.S. adults fully vaccinated by July 4.

Weijia Jiang contributed to this report.