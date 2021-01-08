Watch Live: Biden introduces economic appointees

▶ Watch Video: CBSN

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-president elect Kamala Harris are expected to introduce additional key nominees for their economic and jobs team at an event Friday in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden and Harris announced the following nominees on Thursday: for Secretary of Commerce, Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo; for Secretary of Labor, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh; for Small Business Administrator, California official Isabel Guzman; and for Deputy Secretary of Commerce, Biden’s former counselor Don Graves.

How to watch Biden introduces economic nominees

What : Biden announces economic and jobs team nominees

Date: January 8, 2021

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

Follow: Biden administration economic nominees live updates on CBSNews.com

The president-elect remarked on the chaotic and deadly scene that unfolded at the Capitol on Wednesday during his announcement of Judge Merrick Garland as his nominee for attorney general, as well as three others to serve in the highest ranks of the Justice Department, earlier this week.

Biden told the nominees: “You won’t work for me. You are the not the president or the vice president’s lawyer. Your loyalty is not to me. It’s to the law, the Constitution, the people of this nation to guarantee justice.”

