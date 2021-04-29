Watch Live: Biden holds rally in Georgia to mark 100 days in office

▶ Watch Video: CBSN

President Biden is speaking at a drive-in rally in Georgia on Thursday evening to mark his 100th day in office. The rally comes the day after the president outlined his ambitious legislative agenda in his first address before a joint session of Congress.

Mr. Biden and first lady Jill Biden will visit former President Jimmy Carter in Plains, Georgia, on Thursday afternoon before heading to Duluth for the rally. The trip to Georgia is the first step in a nationwide blitz by Mr. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to promote the American Jobs Plan and the American Families Plan, the administration’s multi-trillion dollar proposals to invest in infrastructure, health care and education.

How to watch President Biden’s speech

What: President Biden delivers a speech at a drive-in rally

Mr. Biden promoted the American Jobs Plan, his ambitious $2 trillion infrastructure proposal, calling it a “once-in-a-generation investment in America itself” and “the largest jobs plan since World War II.”

Mr. Biden addressed some of the more controversial parts of the plan among Republicans, including investing in green jobs and improving home care for the elderly and disabled. The president framed his focus on climate change as a way to create new opportunities for workers.

He also a delivered a pitch for his American Families Plan, a roughly $1.8 trillion investment in education for children and young adults, and childcare assistance. The plan calls for free preschool for 3-year-olds and 4-year-olds, regardless of their family income, as well as two years of free community college for all Americans.

Mr. Biden is expected to continue to promote both packages in his speech on Thursday. It’s unclear whether either proposal will receive sufficient Republican support.