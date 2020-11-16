Watch Live: Biden delivers remarks on the economy

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are meeting Monday with the heads of major companies and labor unions to discuss the incoming administration’s economic agenda, the Biden transition office said.
The president-elect will deliver remarks on the economy following a remote briefing in Wilmington, Delaware, which comes as the stock market is surging on news that Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine has been shown to be nearly 95% effective.
How to watch Biden’s remarks on the economy
- What: President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks on his economic policies
- Date: November 16, 2020
- Time: 1:45 p.m. ET (tentatively)
- Location: The Queen theater, Wilmington, Delaware
- Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.
In his speech, Mr. Biden will discuss how to ensure “our workers and businesses can operate safely and rebuilding our economy to be more resilient and inclusive” and “how our economy and the virus are intertwined,” his office said.
The economic briefing will include the following participants, according to the transition office:
- Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors
- Brian Cornell, CEO and chairman of Target
- Rory Gamble, president of the United Auto Workers
- Mary Kay Henry, president of the SEIU
- Satya Nadella, president and CEO of Microsoft
- Marc Perrone, president of the UFCW
- Lee Saunders, president of AFSCME
- Sonia Syngal, CEO of Gap
- Richard Trumka, president of the AFL-CIO