Watch Live: Biden delivers remarks on the economy

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are meeting Monday with the heads of major companies and labor unions to discuss the incoming administration’s economic agenda, the Biden transition office said.

The president-elect will deliver remarks on the economy following a remote briefing in Wilmington, Delaware, which comes as the stock market is surging on news that Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine has been shown to be nearly 95% effective.

What: President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks on his economic policies

Date: November 16, 2020

Time: 1:45 p.m. ET (tentatively)

Location: The Queen theater, Wilmington, Delaware

Online stream: Live on CBSN

In his speech, Mr. Biden will discuss how to ensure “our workers and businesses can operate safely and rebuilding our economy to be more resilient and inclusive” and “how our economy and the virus are intertwined,” his office said.

The economic briefing will include the following participants, according to the transition office: