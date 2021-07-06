Watch Live: Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19 vaccines

▶ Watch Video: CBSN

Washington — President Biden will deliver remarks on Tuesday on his administration’s ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the progress of vaccinations. More than 67% of American adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, narrowly missing Mr. Biden’s goal of having 70% with at least one shot by July 4.

The president will receive a briefing from the White House COVID-19 Response Team ahead of his remarks Tuesday afternoon.

As of Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that more than 173 million Americans, or about 67% of the adult population, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. About 150 million adults have received both doses, or about 58% of the adult population.

The U.S. is currently averaging fewer than 400,000 first doses per day, according to figures published by the CDC. When Mr. Biden announced his goal to have 70% of adults vaccinated on May 4, the country was averaging more than 820,000 first doses a day — close to what would have been needed then to reach the goal.

In remarks on Sunday, Mr. Biden said the country is emerging from the “darkest of years, a year of pandemic and isolation, a year of pain, fear and heartbreaking loss.” Mr. Biden said that COVID-19 “no longer controls our lives, it no longer paralyzes our nation and it’s within our power to make sure it never does again.” However, he also warned “COVID-19 has not been vanquished,” saying the Delta variant and other strains still pose a threat to the country.

“But the best defense against these variants is to get vaccinated,” Mr. Biden said. “My fellow Americans, it is the most patriotic thing you can do — so please, if you haven’t gotten vaccinated, do it, do it now. Do it for yourself, for your loved ones, for your community and for your country.”