Watch Live: Biden delivers remarks ahead of Christmas holiday

Washington — President-elect Joe Biden is poised to deliver remarks as the nation prepares to celebrate the Christmas holiday, capping the end of a year marked by the once-in-a-lifetime coronavirus pandemic and a bruising presidential election.

The president-elect will speak from Wilmington, Delaware, which has served as the hub for his transition team as they prepare to take the helm of the federal government on January 20. In the weeks since the presidential election, Mr. Biden has rolled out a slew of nominees who will serve in his Cabinet if confirmed by the Senate, as well as key advisers who will work alongside him in the White House.

How to watch President-elect Joe Biden’s remarks

What : President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks

: President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks When: Tuesday, December 22

Tuesday, December 22 Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Online stream: Live on CBSN, in the player above or on your mobile or streaming device

The Christmas and New Years holidays will bring a close to a difficult year for the nation, as the coronavirus claimed the lives of nearly 320,000 people and wreaked havoc on the economy. A record 115,351 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and deaths are rising in 19 states, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

But the country’s fight against the pandemic entered a new phase this month, as the Food and Drug Administration authorized two coronavirus vaccines, one from Pfizer and one from Moderna, for emergency use. Health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities were the first to receive their initial doses of the coronavirus vaccines, and an advisory panel of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending elderly Americans and front-line workers be next in line to get vaccinated.

Mr. Biden received his first dose of Pfizer’s vaccine at a hospital in Newark, Delaware, on Monday, and the nation’s top health officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, will get Moderna’s vaccine Tuesday. Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence got their shots Friday.