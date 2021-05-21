Watch Live: Biden awards Medal of Honor to Korean War veteran

▶ Watch Video: CBSN

President Biden will award the first Medal of Honor of his presidency on Friday to retired Colonel Ralph Puckett Jr. for his “conspicuous gallantry” in the Korean War. Mr. Biden will be presenting the medal, which is the nation’s highest military honor, in a ceremony alongside South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in, the White House announced Wednesday.

Puckett, who was a first lieutenant during the war, “distinguished himself by acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty, while serving as the Commander, 8th U.S. Army Ranger Company during the period of November 25, and 26, 1950, in Korea,” the White House said in a statement.

How to watch President Biden award Medal of Honor to Ralph Puckett Jr.

What: President Biden awards first Medal of Honor of his presidency to Col. Ralph Puckett Jr., a Korean War veteran

Date: Friday, May 21, 2021

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: The White House

Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

Puckett led his unit by “courageous example” and showed “extraordinary leadership” in battle, the statement said. During a daylight attack on an enemy hill, Puckett “intentionally ran across an open area three times to draw enemy fire,” allowing the Army Rangers to locate and destroy the enemy positions and seize the hill.

A counterattack that night left Puckett seriously wounded, with limited mobility. He ordered the Rangers to leave him and evacuate the area, but they felt “a sense of duty to aid him” and retrieved Puckett from a foxhole under enemy fire.

File photo of Colonel Ralph Puckett, Jr. U.S. Army

“Puckett’s extraordinary heroism and selflessness above and beyond the call of duty were in keeping with the highest traditions of military service,” the White House said.

The Medal of Honor is awarded to members of the armed forces who displayed “great personal bravery or self-sacrifice so conspicuous as to clearly distinguish the individual above his or her comrades and must have involved risk of life.”

Puckett retired from active duty in 1971 and was inducted into the U.S. Army Ranger Hall of Fame in 1992. He was also selected in 2004 as a Distinguished Graduate of The United States Military Academy, appointed as an Ambassador of Goodwill by the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation, and received the Infantry’s Doughboy Award in 2007.