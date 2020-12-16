Watch Live: Biden announces Buttigieg as transportation pick

▶ Watch Video: CBSN

Washington — President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday will formally introduce Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who competed against him for the Democratic presidential nomination, as his nominee to lead the Department of Transportation.

The president-elect’s transition team announced Tuesday that Mr. Biden tapped Buttigieg, 38, to helm the department, which is responsible for overseeing the nation’s infrastructure. If confirmed by the Senate, Buttigieg would be the first openly gay Senate-approved member of the Cabinet. His expected nomination to serve as transportation secretary was heralded by LGBTQ groups for its historic nature.

How to watch Joe Biden’s introduction of Pete Buttigieg

What: President-elect Joe Biden introduces Pete Buttigieg as his nominee for secretary of Transportation

President-elect Joe Biden introduces Pete Buttigieg as his nominee for secretary of Transportation When: Wednesday, December 16

Wednesday, December 16 Time: 11:45 a.m. ET

11:45 a.m. ET Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Online stream: Live on CBSN-in the player above or on your mobile or streaming device

Buttigieg skyrocketed to prominence during the Democratic presidential primaries. The youngest member in a vast field of candidates, he placed first in the Iowa caucuses and second in the New Hampshire primary. Buttigieg dropped out of the race before Super Tuesday and went on to endorse Mr. Biden.

If the Senate approves his nomination to lead the Transportation Department, Buttigieg will oversee an agency with nearly 55,000 employees nationwide and an annual budget of more than $85 billion. The president-elect has vowed to invest in “modern, sustainable infrastructure” and unveiled this summer a $2 trillion plan to build new infrastructure and boost clean energy, and Buttigieg would play a key role in executing that vision.

Since the November election, the president-elect has steadily rolled out a number of White House appointees and announced nominees who, if confirmed, will serve in his Cabinet.