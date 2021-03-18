Watch Live: Atlanta police give update on spa shootings investigation

▶ Watch Video: CBSN 2

Authorities in Atlanta are holding a press conference Thursday to give an update on the investigation into the deadly shootings at three Atlanta-area spas. Eight people, including six women of Asian descent, were shot and killed Tuesday, and another man was wounded.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, is in custody for the shootings at Young’s Asian Massage in Cherokee County and two Atlanta businesses, Gold Spa and Aromatherapy Spa, which are across the street from each other. He was charged Wednesday with eight counts of murder, authorities said.

How to watch the update on the spa shootings investigation

What: Atlanta Police Department holds a press conference to give an update on the investigation into the spa shootings

Atlanta Police Department holds a press conference to give an update on the investigation into the spa shootings Date: Thursday, March 18, 2021

Thursday, March 18, 2021 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Location: APD Public Safety Headquarters, Atlanta, Georgia

APD Public Safety Headquarters, Atlanta, Georgia Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

The killings sparked fear and outrage in the Asian American community, which has faced a dramatic spike in violence during the coronavirus pandemic.

Authorities said Long claimed that the attack was not racially motivated, but they said it was still too early to rule out a hate crime. He told investigators he had a “sex addiction” and viewed the spas as a temptation he wanted to eliminate, officials said.