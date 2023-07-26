Watch Live: 4 hurt in crane fire at Manhattan construction site

▶ Watch Video: CBS News New York

NEW YORK — A crane went up in flames Wednesday morning high above Manhattan, then partially collapsed onto the street below.

The fire broke out shortly before 7:30 a.m. on top of a 50-story building that was under construction on 10th Avenue between West 41st and 42nd streets.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area for the morning commute, as several roads are closed. Residents are also advised to shut their windows.

The FDNY says the crane’s arm caught fire and collapsed, sending debris falling onto the ground below.

Social media video shows the dramatic scene when the crane arm came down, crashing into a building across the street.

Four people were hurt, including one firefighter. All of the injuries are described as non-life-threatening.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.