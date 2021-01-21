Watch inaugural poet Amanda Gorman perform 5 of her poems

▶ Watch Video: Watch: Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman recites poem at Biden’s inauguration

President Biden’s inauguration was far from the first time 22-year-old Amanda Gorman gave a moving performance. Gorman, who became the youngest known inaugural poet when she read “The Hill We Climb” on Wednesday, has previously performed five original poems commissioned by “CBS This Morning.”

The first was a Thanksgiving poem called “The Republic Gives Thanks,” which she performed at Harvard University in 2018 when she was a student there. She collaborated with the Boston Pops for the Independence Day work “Believer’s Hymn for the Republic” and with musician Jon Batiste for a special Empire State Building performance of “The Republic Rising.”

In 2020, she paid tribute to Americans’ resilience during the coronavirus pandemic with her composition “The Miracle of Morning,” and she spoke out on social justice and racial equality with her poem “Fury and Faith.”

Watch her performances below.

“The Miracle of Morning” (April 2020)

Read the poem

“Fury and Faith” (June 2020)

“The Republic Rising” (November 2019)

Read the poem

“Believer’s Hymn for the Republic” (July 2019)

Read the poem

“The Republic Gives Thanks” (November 2018)

Read the poem