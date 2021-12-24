Washington Football’s Deshazor Everett hospitalized after car crash that killed woman

Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett, 29, was hospitalized with “serious but non-life-threatening injuries” after a car crash that killed a female passenger, the team said in a statement on Friday.

“We’ve been made aware of an automobile accident last night involving Deshazor Everett,” the team said. “A passenger in his vehicle lost their life and we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends who lost a loved one.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected by this tragedy,” the team added. The team alerted the NFL and is working with local authorities.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, which didn’t identify Everett in a news release, told CBS affiliate WUSA that he was the driver in the crash that killed 29-year-old Olivia Peters of Las Vegas, Nevada. They said the driver of a Nissan GTR was traveling on Gum Spring Road on Thursday night when the vehicle left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees and rolled over.

Peters was taken to a local hospital where she died of her injuries, according to authorities. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Everett, who’s been in the league since 2015, was a special teams captain for the team. In 89 career games, he has recorded 170 combined tackles, two forced fumbles and two interceptions.