Washington Commanders’ Brian Robinson Jr. shot, team says

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was hospitalized after being injured during an attempted armed robbery or carjacking, the team said.

“We have been made aware that Brian Robinson Jr. was the victim of an attempted armed robbery or carjacking in Washington, D.C. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is current being treated at the hospital, where Team officials are on-site with him,” the Commanders said in a statement Sunday. “We ask that you please respect Brian’s privacy at this time.”

Washington Commanders rookie Brian Robinson was hospitalized after an attempted robbery or carjacking. Scott Taetsch / Getty Images

In an Instagram Story post, Robinson wrote on Monday that “surgery went well.”

“Thanks for the prayers,” he said. “God is Great!

CBS affiliate WUSA reported Robinson was shot “multiple times” and D.C. police said the shooting happened at 1000 block of H Street Northeast. In a tweet from the department, they said they’re looking for two suspects.

Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 1000 block of H Street NE. Lookout for two black juvenile males with shoulder length dreads, medium complexion, wearing a black or brown shirt with yellow smiley faces on it. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 28, 2022

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera tweeted that he visited Robinson and that he’s in “good spirits.”

“He wants his teammates to know he appreciates them all for reaching out and he loves them all & will be back soon doing what he does best,” Rivera wrote.

I just got done visiting w/Brian. He is in good spirits and wanted me to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers & support. He wants his teammates to know he appreciates them all for reaching out and he loves them all & will be back soon doing what he does best. — Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) August 29, 2022

Robinson was drafted out of the University of Alabama, where he won two national college football championships. After an impressive training camp and preseason, he was gaining momentum to become the Commanders’ starting running back prior to being shot.