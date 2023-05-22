Warrant Issued for Alleged Animal Abuser in Flint

Police in Flint are looking for a suspect in an animal abuse case.

29-year-old Casey Kidd has a warrant out for his arrest for animal abandonment after police discovered eight dogs chained up at a residence so tightly they couldn’t move. Police also found six other dogs dead and decaying, having starved to death. Two dogs were microchipped, believed to have been stolen and were reunited with their families after being treated. Police say the dogs may have been used in dog fighting rings based on injuries and scars the animals suffered.

Kidd, who is considered dangerous and has a lengthy criminal background, could spend up to ten years in prison if convicted. Anyone with information on Kidd’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4232-JAIL.