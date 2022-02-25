Warehouse manager wanted in theft of $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests

Police are looking for a California warehouse manager who is accused of stealing more than $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests from his employer.

Carlitos Peralta, 33, was the manager of a Covid Clinic warehouse in Santa Ana. He had access to the company’s shipping and delivery system and sent nearly 100 shipments of COVID tests to his home from multiple warehouses, according to Santa Ana police. The tests have an estimated value of $1,000,575, police said.

The company owns seven warehouses nationwide, and each one stores and ships COVID tests to clinics, pop-up testing sites, schools and hotels, police said.

Anyone with information about Peralta or his whereabouts is asked to contact Santa Ana Police Detective Rashad Wilson at 714-254-8551 or via email at [email protected].

This story first appeared on CBS Los Angeles.