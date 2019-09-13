Wanted Man Arrested After Bay City Shooting
A convicted felon faces up to life in prison for a Wednesday, September 11 shooting in Bay City.
Police say 24-year-old Leonel Maldonado III shot his longtime friend, 27-year-old Quintin McMurren, at a residence in the 2400 block of Garfield Ave. on the city’s South End. Police say McMurray received a text decalring Maldonado was wanted by police. The two entered a dispute when Maldonado allegedly produced a handgun and shot McMurren twice near the groin area. McMurray’s wife called 9-1-1.
Maldonado was arrested at a nearby 7-11. Police found a handgun, $850 in cash and suspected drugs during the arrest. He’s been charged with assault with intent to murder and felony firearm. He also has outstanding warrants in Saginaw County.
McMurren’s condition is currently unknown.