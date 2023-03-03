Walmart Offering Matching Donations to Local Charities

Walmart announced it’s matching local customer donations two to one, up to one million dollars, unlocking up to two million for local charities, including those in the Flint, Saginaw and Bay City areas through its Spark Good Round Up program.

The Million Dollar March Round Up campaign will run through March 31. Nonprofits must register for Spark Good to be able to participate. The first 2,000 organizations that register for Round Up will receive a $250 grant. Customers should go to Walmart.com/SparkGood and choose a favorite local charity that has registered for Round Up. When a customer checks out while shopping online or in the app, they will be prompted to click the Round Up box signaling their contribution.

Small acts like donating your change can add up and have a big impact over time. Local charities can become eligible by registering at walmart.com/nonprofits.