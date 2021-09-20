Walbro Expanding Cass City Facility

A manufacturing company in Tuscola County is expanding its facility in an $11.4 million investment.
Walbro makes engine and fuel parts for small engines, marine, construction and agriculture equipment. It employs about 2,000 people worldwide with about 350 employees in Michigan. The facility, located in Cass City, will be able to hire up to an additional 40 advance manufacturing employees.
The investment is thanks, in part, to a $400,000 grant from the Michigan Business Development Program. Anyone interested in applying to the company can send a resume and cover letter to [email protected]. The company also works with Michigan Works to find local talent.