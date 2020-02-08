Voting Continues to Name Frankenmuth Cheese Haus Mouse
source: Frankenmuth Cheese Haus
Organizers of the contest to name the Frankenmuth Cheese Haus Mouse say a news release will be issued the week of February 17. after the final name is determined. More than 5,400 name suggestions have been received before being narrowed down to a final four. Those finalists include the names Frankie, Klaus, Charlie and Hans.
You can vote for your favorite at the Cheese Haus store, on the store’s Facebook page or by mailing your vote to 545 S. Main, Frankenmuth,
48734.
Voting will continue until February 16.