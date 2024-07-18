WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Vote for Your Favorite State Police Cruiser Photo

By News Desk
July 18, 2024 6:00AM EDT
(source: MSP)

The Michigan State Police are trying to claim the title of best looking state police cruiser.

The annual competition sees cruisers from state police agencies across the country trying to outdo each other in a photo contest. This year, the Michigan State Police cruiser, affectionately known as the Blue Goose, is shown in a photo parked in front of the entrance to the Electric Forest Musci festival in Rothbury on the west side of the state. The 13 states voted to have the best looking cruisers will have the photos added to the 2025 American Association of State Troopers wall calendar.

Voting for the best lookng cruiser can be done here.

