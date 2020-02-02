Volunteers Needed to Help Michigan DNR
source: Michigan DNR
Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources is looking for volunteers to help protect and enhance the state’s wildlife and nature based assets.
Suggestions include clean up work and fighting invasive species at state parks, pitching in to improve wildlife habitat at On The Ground events or applying to volunteer as a state harbor host. You can also help with winter bird counts and help design the 2020 deer patch.
To learn more visit michigan.gov/dnrvolunteers.