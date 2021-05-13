Volunteers Needed for Habitat for Humanity Project in Saginaw
(Alpha Media file photo)
The neighborhood surrounding Saginaw’s Mustard Seed Shelter is the site of a revitalization initiative starting Friday, May 14 with the rehab of a home on the corner of Janes and 7th.
The project was initiated by the Wolohan Fellows at Saginaw Valley State University, in collaboration with Mustard Seed Shelter and Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity. Volunteers of all skill levels are needed to scrape and paint the 2,300 square-foot, two-story wood frame home, which was built in 1894. Experienced construction staff and volunteers from Habitat provided training to team leaders and will oversee the project.
Volunteers will be provided with all materials and safety equipment, as well as water, snacks and meals. Throughout the project, New Life Baptist Church Ministries at 1401 Janes is making their church parking lot and the adjacent Mission in the City Memorial Park available for parking, refreshments and meals.
Volunteers are still needed for all shifts. Visit tinyurl.com/hpus2vjs for more information and to sign up.