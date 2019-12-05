“Voice of CMU Sports” Killed in Gratiot County Crash
(source: Central Michigan University)
A longtime Central Michigan University football announcer was killed in a crash in Gratiot County Wednesday, December 4.
54-year-old Don Chiodo was driving east on M-46 west of Alma round 2:45 p.m. when his vehicle crossed the center line. His vehicle collided with a semi-truck driven by Roy Gibson of Mason Township in the area of Pingree Rd. Chiodo was taken to MidMichigan Medical Center in Alma, where he was pronounced dead. Gibson was treated and released.
The accident remains under investigation. Speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.
Chiodo was considered the “voice of CMU sports.” He was a 10-year veteran announcer for football and men’s basketball for the Chippewa Sports Network, first as the color commentator and later as play-by-play announcer. Outside of sports broadcasting, Chiodo worked as a financial advisor at Central Michigan Investment Services and had recently served on the Mt. Pleasant Board of Education. However, his passion was CMU sports. He was noted for always picking the Chippewas to win the MAC Football Championship. The Chips play Miami University at noon Saturday, December 7 at Ford Field for the MAC title.
He is survived by his wife and two children. Funeral arrangements are pending.