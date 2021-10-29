Vocal Trump critic Adam Kinzinger says he won't run for reelection

Congressman Adam Kinzinger, a vocal critic of former President Trump, member of the House select committee investigating January 6, and one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach the former president, says he won’t be running for reelection.

Kinzinger announced in a video posted to Twitter Friday he won’t run for reelection next year, hours after Illinois’ legislature passed a map that puts him and Republican Congressman Darin LaHood in the same seat.

“I cannot focus on both a re-election to Congress and a broader fight nationwide. I want to make it clear, this isn’t the end of my political future, but rather the beginning,” Kinzinger said.

He has not ruled out a bid for governor or U.S. senator.

The Illinois Republican joins Congressman Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio on the list of House Republicans that voted for Trump’s second impeachment, and are not running for reelection in 2022.

— CBS News’ Aaron Navarro, Lauren Peller and Kathryn Watson contributed to this report.