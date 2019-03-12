Virtual School Planned For Bay City

The Bay City school district is working toward establishing a virtual on-line school this fall.

Superintendent Stephen Bigelow explained it would meet the needs of students not being served in a traditional classroom setting. Bigelow added the initial focus would be on high school age students with the possibility of expanding to lower grades in the future.

Bigelow also thanked Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist for reading to third grader’s at Washington Elementary School Monday in conjunction with March is Reading Month.